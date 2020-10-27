BJP councillors protest against ‘graft’ in corpn

They launch seven-day satyagraha

BJP councillors of the Kozhikode Corporation began a seven-day satyagraha in protest against the alleged corruption and misgovernance in the civic body in front of the corporation office on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the protest, BJP State general secretary M.T. Ramesh accused the ruling CPI(M) of utter failure to undertake development programmes in the city. Corruption had been rampant in all spheres of activity.

Crores of rupees were swindled off in the name of various projects, he alleged.

Mr. Ramesh said that the activities of the civic body during the past five years should be subjected to auditing.

The Vigilance should carry out a probe in all the deals undertaken by the ruling party, he demanded.

Incidentally, he also alleged that the Congress party, which was in the opposition, was hand-in-glove with the CPI(M) in all such deals. These parties should clarify whether they gave priority to the welfare of the citizens or the interests of wealthy capitalists, the BJP leader said.

BJP councillors Nambadi Narayanan, N. Satheesh Kumar, E. Prasanth Kumar, Navya Haridas, Ponnathu Shyma, and Jisha Gireesh are staging the protest for a week.

They said that they would submit a memorandum to the Vigilance to probe the alleged irregularities in the corporation functioning.