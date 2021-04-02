BJP conspiracy will not work: Karat

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s conspiracy to target the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government using Central investigating agencies is going to fail, Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] Polit Bureau member Prakash Karat has said.

Addressing an election campaign event at Chathamangalam near here on Thursday, he said the LDF was fighting not only the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), but also a third force in the form of such agencies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were trying to topple the government using the Enforcement Directorate, the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Customs. In some other States, similar threats were being used to lure Congress leaders. Fearing cases, they joined the BJP. In Kerala, however, that strategy was not going to work, said Mr. Karat.

The UDF was resorting to spreading lies and misleading campaigns as they did not have any alternative to offer from the LDF government’s development works. Both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were found to be repeating such claims. The UDF was with the BJP when the State faced one crisis after the other. People of the State had benefited from the works done during that time and such campaigns would not succeed, added Mr. Karat.