BJP commences campaign in Kozhikode

Party releases candidates’ list for 54 divisions in Kozhikode Corpn.

Moving ahead of its political rivals, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has started announcing the list of candidates and begun campaigning for the three-tier local body polls in Kozhikode district slated for December 14.

The party released its list of candidates for 54 out of 75 divisions in the Kozhikode Corporation. Last time, it managed to win seven seats which, many believe, was due to the Narendra Modi factor, after the Lok Sbaha polls in 2014.

BJP district president V.K. Sajeevan said the party had formalised the seat-sharing process with its allies and modalities worked out for the selection of candidates in grama panchayats and block panchayats. “The first list of candidates for all local bodies, except the Kozhikode District Panchayat, has been released,” he added.

Meanwhile, BJP State general secretary M.T. Ramesh on Wednesday inaugurated a get- together of candidates in the Kozhikode North Assembly segment. The outcome of the Bihar Assembly elections and the bypolls in various States will negatively impact the Congress party in the three-tier local body polls, he said.

He claimed that the development agenda of the second Narendra Modi government helped the BJP not only retain its existing seats in strongholds but made inroads into minority- dominated segments as well. The NDA will replicate its winning performance in the three- tier local body and the Assembly polls in the State, Mr. Ramesh said.