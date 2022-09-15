Kozhikode

BJP alleges conspiracy of silence in building scam

BJP State general secretary M.T. Ramesh taking part in the day-night protest launched by his party in front of the Kozhikode Corporation office on Thursday.

BJP State general secretary M.T. Ramesh taking part in the day-night protest launched by his party in front of the Kozhikode Corporation office on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

BJP State general secretary M.T. Ramesh on Thursday accused Mayor Beena Philip of playing hide-and-seek in the building number scam without revealing the status of the case to the public for suspicious reasons.

Also Read
Explained | Building number scam in Kozhikode Corporation

Opening the BJP councillors’ day-night protest against alleged attempts to scuttle investigation into the case, Mr. Ramesh alleged that the Mayor was, in fact, the first accused in the case, and that she was trying to fool the people by being tight-lipped. “If the Mayor does not have the freedom to speak out because of political reasons, she should at least reveal that to the public for the sake of transparency,” he said.

According to Mr. Ramesh, the reinstatement of Corporation officials, who had been placed under suspension in connection with the case, was done without following legal procedures and securing the clearance of the Corporation council. “It is natural if someone finds fault with the Mayor for such doubtful actions,” he said.

Coming down on the Congress party for its alleged failure to question the actions of the civic body, the BJP leader said both the Congress and the CPI(M) were trying to be partners in the illicit deal. “The Congress staged only nominal protests to hoodwink the public. They are yet to raise it strongly in the Assembly with the same vigour they have shown in the case of the building number scam in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation,” he said.

BJP councillor and Mahila Morcha State general secretary Navya Haridas chaired the protest. BJP district general secretary M. Mohanan and Bharatiya Yuva Morcha district president R. Raneesh spoke.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
corruption & bribery
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 15, 2022 6:25:36 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/bjp-alleges-conspiracy-of-silence-in-building-scam/article65894766.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY