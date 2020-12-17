Bitter pill for UDF in block panchayats

Kozhikode

17 December 2020 08:50 IST

Front wins only while LDF bags 10 seats

A thumping victory in 10 of the 12 block panchayats in Kozhikode district put Left Democratic Front (LDF) campaigners on cloud nine on Wednesday. The biggest joy for them was the retention of all the seats which their candidates had won in the previous local body elections.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) could not make any advancements in the red fortress other than just retaining the two seats. It tasted victory only in Koduvally and Kunnamangalam blocks. Blocks stood by the LDF included Balussery, Chelannur, Kozhikode, Kunnummal, Meladi, Panthalayani, Perambra, Thodannur, Thuneri and Vadakara.

LDF leaders said the victory in block panchayats was also a reflection of the overall State trend in favour of the State government’s people-friendly policies.

Advertising

Advertising

According to them, people at the grassroots-level were found coming closer to the LDF and appreciating its efforts. They also claimed that the victory of the LDF in three-tier panchayats actually reflected the happiness of people in villages over the government’s welfare programmes.

N. Manojkumar, former president of the Kozhikode block panchayat, said the State government’s efforts to equip block panchayats with more powers under people’s planning actually helped them put up a better performance in the last term.

“The benefits were directly visible in the areas of implementing innovative educational and health projects,” he said.

Meanwhile, UDF campaigners said there were no considerable achievements as claimed by the LDF to boast of its victory in 10 seats. According to them, the lack of funds spoiled the completion of many projects during the LDF rule. Some of them claimed that restrictions on public campaigning in view of the COVID-19 scare also hit their efforts to expose such slips.