Bison attack: Kakkayam ecotourism centre closed

January 21, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kakakyam ecotourism centre was temporarily shut on Sunday after two visitors sustained injuries in the attack of a bison that strayed into the tourism spot on January 20. The spot would be reopened only on completion of safety fortification works.

Local farmers and a few environmental activists who held protests alleged that the Tourism department authorities and the Forest department were cold-shouldering the safety concerns even after collecting a good sum as visitors’ fee.

Koorachundu police said the incident leading to the closure of the tourism spot took place at 3.30 p.m. A 32-year old woman and her daughter were the two who sustained injuries in the attack. The woman reportedly suffered multiple fractures.

Kozhikode / Kerala / animal

