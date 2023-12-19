GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bishop visits site proposed for ghat road bypass

December 19, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A people’s committee led by Thamarassery Bishop Remigiose Inchananiyil visited the site of the proposed 14-km bypass for the Thamarassery Ghat Road on December 18. Members of various local action committees were present during the Bishop’s visit. He also opened a meeting organised by the Bypass Road Action Committee at Maruthilavu. Action committee leaders said the realisation of the proposed Chippilothode-Maruthilavu-Thalippuzha road would effectively de-congest the Thamarassery Ghat Road, apart from helping the police introduce one-way traffic. They also claimed that the project could be implemented in a cost-effective manner.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / public works & infrastructure

