Bird flu: culling of birds continues at Chathamangalam in Kozhikode

January 14, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Kozhikode

The rapid response team (RRT) formed to handle the bird flu situation culled 8,409 birds on Saturday at a poultry farm at Chathamangalam in Kozhikode where the infection was reported recently.

As many as 8,348 chicken, 10 ducks, three Guinea fowls, two quails, and 46 other birds were culled. Besides, 30,395 eggs and 9,558 kg of bird feed were destroyed. So far, 12,988 birds have been culled to prevent the spread of the disease in the region.

All the birds in the government’s regional poultry farm at Chathamangalam were culled on Friday. Besides, 1,882 birds, including love birds and fancy fowls within 1-km radius of the farm, were culled. The process will continue until all domestic birds within 1-km radius of the farm are culled, a press release said.

