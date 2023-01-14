HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bird flu: culling of birds continues at Chathamangalam in Kozhikode

Process to continue until all domestic birds within 1-km radius of the regional poultry farm are culled

January 14, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The rapid response team (RRT) formed to handle the bird flu situation culled 8,409 birds on Saturday at a poultry farm at Chathamangalam in Kozhikode where the infection was reported recently.

As many as 8,348 chicken, 10 ducks, three Guinea fowls, two quails, and 46 other birds were culled. Besides, 30,395 eggs and 9,558 kg of bird feed were destroyed. So far, 12,988 birds have been culled to prevent the spread of the disease in the region.

All the birds in the government’s regional poultry farm at Chathamangalam were culled on Friday. Besides, 1,882 birds, including love birds and fancy fowls within 1-km radius of the farm, were culled. The process will continue until all domestic birds within 1-km radius of the farm are culled, a press release said.

Related Topics

health

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.