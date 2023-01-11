Bird flu confirmed in Kozhikode, 1,800 chicken dead

January 11, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Kozhikode

Avian flu has been confirmed in chickens at a local farm at Chathamangalam run by the Kozhikode district panchayat. Of the 5,000 chicken at the farm, 1,800 are dead.

A release said on Wednesday that Minister for Animal Husbandry J. Chinchurani has directed the district officials to take containment steps in line with the Central protocol. Highly contagious H5N1 variant of the virus causing bird flu has been reported here. The officials said that the death rate among some of the chickens in the parent stock rose from January 6. The dead birds were subsequently sent to the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode, Wayanad, and to the clinical lab in Kozhikode.

However, since the death rate continued to rise, the remaining birds were given treatment for pneumonia and the Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory, Kannur, and the Avian Disease Diagnostic Laboratory, Tiruvalla, were contacted. After symptoms of bird flu were found in the preliminary tests, the samples were sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Disease at Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. The results were made available on Wednesday. The officials said that further steps would be taken in association with the Kozhikode district panchayat, Chathamangalam grama panchayat, Health department and others.

