ADVERTISEMENT

Bird flu confirmed in Kozhikode, 1,800 chicken dead

January 11, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Kozhikode

Samples sent to National Institute of High Security Animal Disease at Bhopal; remaining birds at the farm given treatment for pneumonia

The Hindu Bureau

Avian flu has been confirmed in chickens at a local farm at Chathamangalam run by the Kozhikode district panchayat. Of the 5,000 chicken at the farm, 1,800 are dead.

A release said on Wednesday that Minister for Animal Husbandry J. Chinchurani has directed the district officials to take containment steps in line with the Central protocol. Highly contagious H5N1 variant of the virus causing bird flu has been reported here. The officials said that the death rate among some of the chickens in the parent stock rose from January 6. The dead birds were subsequently sent to the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode, Wayanad, and to the clinical lab in Kozhikode.

However, since the death rate continued to rise, the remaining birds were given treatment for pneumonia and the Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory, Kannur, and the Avian Disease Diagnostic Laboratory, Tiruvalla, were contacted. After symptoms of bird flu were found in the preliminary tests, the samples were sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Disease at Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. The results were made available on Wednesday. The officials said that further steps would be taken in association with the Kozhikode district panchayat, Chathamangalam grama panchayat, Health department and others.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

health

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US