Biometric mustering in full swing in Kozhikode

Biometric mustering for bedridden persons in the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation, who are availing social welfare pensions, will be carried out at their homes by officials from the nearby Akshaya centres from December 1 to 5.

However, their relatives should ensure that they are included in the list being forwarded to Akshaya centres from the corporation before November 29.

The process, which began on November 13, is in full swing at 18 Akshaya centres in the city. There are 69,200 beneficiaries in the city availing social welfare pensions such as agricultural labourers’ pension, old age pension, pension for mentally challenged and physically challenged, pension for unmarried women above 50 years of age and widow pension.

The beneficiaries should undergo mustering, which was introduced by the State government to ensure that the pensions are availed by rightful beneficiaries. For the record, a scrutiny in the Karakulam grama panchayat had brought to light 338 cases in which pensions were being availed by undeserving persons after the real beneficiaries either moved away or died.

Corporation Secretary Binu Francis said mustering was being done free of cost, and that the beneficiaries need to produce only their Aadhaar cards as proof of existence. The process being carried out using the software Jeevan Rekha will conclude on November 30.

Meanwhile, Akshaya centres have been warned against levying charges for mustering and demanding documents other than Aadhaar cards.