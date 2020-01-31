Biometric cards soon for auto drivers in Kozhikode city

The preparation of exclusive biometric identity cards for autorickshaw drivers is in the final phase in Kozhikode city as part of efforts to ensure better police surveillance over night services and safety of passengers. Biometric details of nearly 3,700 drivers have already been collected by the traffic police under the project, which is expected to cover about 4,500 drivers in Kozhikode city.

The project is claimed to be the first such initiative in the State. It will allow the police to have quick access to all details of autorickshaw drivers and their vehicles using a simple QR code scanning method. Similarly, passengers too will be able to access the QR-coded information displayed on vehicles using the scanners available on android phones or keep it for their future references.

“As part of the trial, we earlier distributed 20 cards in Kozhikode city. We have just completed the printing of about 2,000 new cards for distribution. By February second week, we will be able to finish enrolment procedures, card printing and its distribution,” said P. Bijuraj, Assistant Commissioner, Traffic (Kozhikode South).

Punching stations

On completion of the distribution of biometric cards, the police are planning to set up special punching stations in five locations within the city limits for auto drivers who operate night services. Drivers will have to use the biometric punching system instead of signing registers kept at police stations before starting night services. With this, patrol squads could easily access details of autos operating night services in the city.

According to the traffic police, illegal operation by drivers without any city service permit or clearance from the authorities too can be prevented with the implementation of the biometric punching system. Only those who have enrolled under the project will be allowed to operate night services. A similar system is also likely to be introduced for other taxi operators.

T.V. Noushad, a functionary of the autorickshaw drivers union affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions, said drivers were cooperating with the police project as it was the only feasible option before them to expose illegal operators. “Even some Government employees were earlier suspected of owning autorickshaws and operating 24-hour service in the city for additional income,” he alleged.