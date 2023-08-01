Biomedical waste collection through app launched in Kozhikode

August 01, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Kozhikode

Biomedical waste in the city will now be collected through the mobile application named ‘AAKRI’. Mayor Beena Philip launched the project and flagged off the collection vehicles at the Corporation office on Tuesday. Health standing committee chairperson S. Jayasree presided over the function.

The Kozhikode Corporation has signed a contract with A4 Mercantiles Private Ltd. for collection of biomedical waste from every household in the city. The waste thus collected will be handed over to Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Ltd (KEIL) for scientific processing at its plant at Brahmapuram.

The collection will be carried out through the AAKRI app. The public can download the application and register upon which they will be given four separate bags to collect different types of biomedical waste.

The yellow bag should contain medicines, chemicals, microbiological waste, sanitary napkins, diapers, biotechnological and clinical laboratory waste.

The red bag is for contain tubes, glass bottles, urine bags, needleless syringes, blades and gloves. The white bags are for contain metal syringes and needle-attached syringes while the blue bags should contain medicine bottles and broken glass.

The public may inform the agency through the application when they have enough biomedical waste to hand over. A user fee of ₹45 besides GST will be levied for every kilogram of waste, while the agency will pay ₹1 per kg of waste collected to the corporation.

Alternatively, the public may contact the agency through the toll-free number 1800 890 5089 or the customer care number 9778418244.

The facility comes as a great relief to the households where there are bedridden patients or little children. That sanitary napkins can also be handed over is a relief to menstruating women.

At present, unscientific disposal of biomedical waste is causing a crisis in the city.

