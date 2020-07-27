Bio-fence to protect Kottooli wetlands

The Kozhikode Municipal Corporation has decided to erect bio-fences across Kottooli wetlands as a desperate measure to protect it against rampant encroachment. The decision was made based on an appeal by the Kerala Nadhi Samrakshana Samiti to the Chief Minister, which was forwarded to the corporation.
State secretary of the Samiti T.V. Rajan said that the Kottooli wetlands, a hub of biodiversity in the heart of Kozhikode city, was reduced to a tenth of its original size over the years. “Mavoor Road was once part of it. Large-scale encroachment resulted in several high-rise buildings coming up on the western side of Connolly canal, which is also part of the wetlands. Several constructions are coming up on the eastern side too,” Mr. Rajan said. The Samiti is trying to get the region notified so that further attempts at encroachment could be dealt with legally.
“Even now, a large number of the buildings here are not numbered by the corporation as they have been constructed on wetland. This includes even government buildings,” he said, adding that the Sarovaram Bio Park, which was built to protect the wetland, did not serve it’s purpose.
The samiti has handed over the list of plants that could be used for the bio-fence, to the corporation. Kurumbanchira, a freshwater lake, which is part of the wetland, and has already been encroached upon to a large extent, has also been included in the project.
