Bill Gates Foundation to set up FSTP at Sarovaram

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation along with Habitat Charitable Trust is setting up a faecal sludge treatment plant (FSTP) at Sarovaram, on the premises of the proposed sewage treatment plant (STP) of the Kozhikode Corporation.

The representatives of the two organisations recently met the administrative panel of the Corporation and offered to set up a 200-KLD (0.2 MLD) FSTP at a cost of ₹36 crore. With this, the capacity of the STP at Sarovaram, proposed under AMRUT 2.0, has been reduced from 27 MLD to 13.5 MLD.

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in association with Ankur Scientific Energy Private Limited, is setting up ‘Omni Processor’ facility for the treatment of faecal sludge worldwide, with an aim to promote water hygiene. The proposed FSTP at Sarovaram is part of the programme.

The project will not impose any financial burden on the Corporation. While the Habitat Trust will manage the plant for the initial six months, the Corporation will take over maintenance for the following 10 years, which will cost ₹1.3 crore annually.

The size of the STP at Sarovaram is being reduced owing to lack of space. “The plan was to have two 13.5-MLD plants at Sarovaram. However, there isn’t enough space to accommodate another plant within the available 2.6 acres. Therefore, the high-level technical committee advised us to drop one of the plants to make room for the FSTP,” said Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafar Ahamed.

The 27-MLD STP was initially expected to cost ₹302 crore. However, with the reduction in size, the civic body will be able to save a considerable amount.

“The FSTP will be connected to the STP and will treat sludge from the STP. This setup will allow us to cater to 10 wards of the Corporation,” the Deputy Mayor said.

The STP is being constructed by the Kerala Water Authority, which is yet to prepare a detailed project report.

