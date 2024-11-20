Bike of youth held on drug trafficking charge forfeited in Kozhikode

The police have forfeited the motorcycle of a 28-year-old man allegedly involved in a major synthetic drug smuggling case in Kozhikode city. The action was initiated against Kalarikkal Veetil Nandakumar under Section 68 F (seizure or freezing of illegally acquired property) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985. It was the second such forfeiture initiated by the Kozhikode City police.

Police sources said the youth had purchased the motorcycle using the money he had mobilised through the synthetic drug trade. It was in October 2024 that he was nabbed with 92.94 grams of MDMA during a flash inspection near Feroke. A goods carrier used for shipping the smuggled drugs had also been impounded.

Details related to the case had already been submitted to the Chennai-based Appellate Tribunal under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act.

Peruvannamuzhi native Albin Sebastian, who was arrested in May, following the seizure of a huge cache of synthetic drugs worth ₹2 crore from a rented house at Edakkad near Puthiyangadi, was the first to face action under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act in Kozhikode city.