 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bike of youth held on drug trafficking charge forfeited in Kozhikode

It was the second such forfeiture under Section 68 F (seizure or freezing of illegally acquired property) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985 in Kozhikode city

Published - November 20, 2024 07:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The police have forfeited the motorcycle of a 28-year-old man allegedly involved in a major synthetic drug smuggling case in Kozhikode city. The action was initiated against Kalarikkal Veetil Nandakumar under Section 68 F (seizure or freezing of illegally acquired property) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985. It was the second such forfeiture initiated by the Kozhikode City police.

Police sources said the youth had purchased the motorcycle using the money he had mobilised through the synthetic drug trade. It was in October 2024 that he was nabbed with 92.94 grams of MDMA during a flash inspection near Feroke. A goods carrier used for shipping the smuggled drugs had also been impounded.

Details related to the case had already been submitted to the Chennai-based Appellate Tribunal under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act.

Peruvannamuzhi native Albin Sebastian, who was arrested in May, following the seizure of a huge cache of synthetic drugs worth ₹2 crore from a rented house at Edakkad near Puthiyangadi, was the first to face action under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act in Kozhikode city.

Published - November 20, 2024 07:39 pm IST

Related Topics

narcotics & drug trafficking / Kozhikode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.