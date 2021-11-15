Bid to kidnap woman in Koodaranhi

Kozhikode

15 November 2021 19:05 IST

A woman at Koombara in Koodaranhi survived an attempt to kidnap her on Sunday evening.

The woman, in her early thirties, was outside her house when a person covered her mouth with his hand and pulled her towards the back of the house. Even though she tried to raise an alarm, her family did not hear her. In an attempt to escape, she bit the assailant. When his grip relaxed, she ran towards the neighbouring house. The assailant was tall and well built, the woman told the police.

Her mother and children were in the house when the incident took place. Local people searched the surroundings immediately but in vain. The Thiruvambady police have registered a case. Police sources said that no one has been arrested so far in the case.

