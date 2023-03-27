HamberMenu
Bid to influence patient: Police yet to nab six employees of Kozhikode Medical College Hospital

The Medical College authorities had initiated disciplinary action against the six employees based on an internal investigation report

March 27, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Medical College police are yet to track down the five employees who were recently placed under suspension by the Kozhikode Medical College Principal for their suspected attempt to influence a patient who was allegedly molested by their colleague. Another temporary worker at the MCH who was dismissed in connection with the incident is also at large.

It was on March 23 that the suspension order was issued on the basis of a report prepared by the Director of Medical Education on the instructions of Health Minister Veena George. Attenders Shyni Joseph, Asya, P.E. Shyma, and Shalooja and nursing assistant Praseetha Manoli were suspended. Deepa, a daily wage worker, was dismissed from her post.

The case was registered against the six after the survivor complained that she was offered money to settle the case and change the statements against the accused, Kuzhipparambathu Saseendran, 55, who was arrested. They reportedly approached the woman for talks wearing their official uniform. Based on the woman’s statement, the police booked the six under various non-bailable sections.

“The arrest is delayed as all of them have gone into hiding following police investigation. They are not in Kozhikode district now,” said a senior police officer heading the probe.

The woman was allegedly molested by the hospital attendant while she was being shifted to the women’s surgical ICU after undergoing thyroidectomy on March 18. The accused was nabbed by the police on March 20. It was a nurse at the ICU who helped the survivor communicate with the hospital authorities about the situation and lodge a petition with the police.

