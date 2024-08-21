Bharat Bandh peaceful in Kozhikode

Bharat Bandh called by Dalit and Adivasi organisations seeking stronger representation and protection for marginalised communities was peaceful in Kozhikode district on August 21 (Wednesday). Schools, colleges and other educational institutions functioned as usual as there were no protests on the part of the bandh supporters.

Police officials from Kozhikode city and rural districts said there were no major incidents of aggressive protests and violence on the streets. Services of State owned and private buses were also not interrupted in any location, they added.

The leaders of Adivasi and Dalit movements said the nation-wide bandh was called against the recent verdict by the Supreme Court, which held that States were having the right to sub-classify scheduled castes notified in the Presidential list to provide them more preferential treatment in public employment and education. They added that they had issued clear instructions to all their workers to refrain from any sort of violence in the name of protest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.