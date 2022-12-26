Beypore water festival turns out to be a crowd puller

December 26, 2022 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

The second edition of the Beypore International Water Festival that began at Beypore Marina on Saturday has turned out to be a crowd puller like its previous edition.

Thousands are descending on the port town to witness water adventurers in action and colourful kites soaring across the sky. Cultural programmes at the main venue in the evenings, food festival, and flea market at Parisons ground are the other attractions.

While watersport events begin at 10 a.m., kite festival is held mostly in the afternoon. There is a steady flow of people to the Marina right from the morning.

The surfing demo on Sunday by trainers of Aventure Surfing Club, north Kerala’s first surfing training centre, was well received by spectators. Sea rafting, rowing, fiber boat race, country boat race, paramotoring, kayaking, flying board, and treasure hunt were also held.

Coast Guard ship ICGS Arnvesh has been thrown open to the public. The bridge deck and main deck of the ship are accessible. Safety equipment has been displayed in one section. Stalls by the Navy, Army, Coast Guard, Police, and the Maritime Board have been set up at the port for visitors.

Naval ships INS Kalpeni and INS Sharada have been anchored at the Beypore port and near the breakwater respectively since Monday.

An exhibition by the Indian Army featuring its functions and weapons, besides activities by soldiers, is also a major attraction of the festival. A few programmes are being held at Chaliyam. The festival will conclude on Wednesday.