Beypore water festival from December 24

December 23, 2022 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Kozhikode

The first edition of the Beypore International Water Festival in 2021 took place at a time when there was no form of entertainment owing to pandemic curbs. It proved to be a grand success with hordes of people descending on Beypore.

The Department of Tourism expects to recreate the charm with the second edition of the festival that begins at the Beypore beach and the Chaliyar estuary on Saturday.

The event will have water-based competitions, international kite festival, cultural programmes, food festival, and flea market. A tourism carnival, visit to Navy ship INS Kalpeni, surfing demo, and paramotoring are some of the attractions. Naval band concert, music performances by Sivamani, Vidhu Prathap and Sithara will also be organised.

Apart from adventure watersports like whitewater kayaking and bamboo rafting, there will be competitions for the local community such as country boat sailing, casting net, and angling. Competitions will be held in various categories of sailing regatta.

A mega food festival has been planned in collaboration with various institutions and associations focusing on the traditional cuisine of Kozhikode. The other key features of the event include adventure activities by the Coast Guard, military and naval contingents, boat parade, and cultural programmes on all five days.

The festival is being organised by Kerala Tourism in association with the Kozhikode district administration and the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC).