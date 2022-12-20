Beypore Water Fest to kick off on December 24

December 20, 2022 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - Kozhikode

The second edition of the five-day Beypore Water Fest will kick off on December 24.

District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy told the media on Monday that a curtain raiser event would be held at Feroke on December 20. Gowry Lakshmi, singer, would perform live at the E.K. Nayanar Stadium, Nallur, at 7 p.m. The inaugural event would be held at the Beypore beach. A tourism carnival would be held at Chaliyam. A cycle rally, para-motoring, and flyboard demonstration would be held along with a procession.

Singer Sithara Krishnakumar and team would perform at the Beypore beach at 7.30 p.m. Vidhu Prathap, Navya Nair and Vinod Seshadri are the other artistes who would hold the audience in thrall. A food fest featuring Malabar cuisine would be another attraction. International and national kiters would attend the kite fest. Other water sporting events too would be held, Mr. Reddy added.

