Beypore Water Fest from Sunday

Kozhikode

24 December 2021 23:29 IST

Actor Mammootty to inaugurate the four-day jamboree

Actor Mammootty will virtually inaugurate the Beypore Water Fest to be held at Beypore from December 26 to 29.

The official opening event will be held at 6 p.m. at the Beypore Marina and will be chaired by Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas. MPs M.K. Raghavan and M.V. Shreyams Kumar will be the guests of honour. Additional Chief Secretary (Tourism) Venu V. will deliver the keynote address.

The festivities will begin much earlier on the day with a cycle ride along the Kozhikode Beach, which will be flagged off by Minister for Ports Ahammed Devarkovil at 6 a.m. The flea market and food festival will be opened at 4 p.m. on the same day by Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran. They will be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on all four days.

Meanwhile, the dinghy boat race will be held at the Beypore river track at 3 p.m., and the treasure hunt for country crafts and fishing net throwing competition will be held at the Chaliyar river fishing harbour at 4.15 p.m.

The Navy team will display a search and rescue demo, which will be followed by a fly past of Coast Guard Dornier flights on the seaside at 4.30 p.m. A Naval band performance will be held at the Marina at 5.15 p.m.

The National Kite Festival as part of the Water Fest will be inaugurated by Elamaram Kareem, MP, at 4 p.m. on Monday. Competitions such as rod fishing and net throwing will be held on the North Beach from 8 a.m., while kayaking, sit-on-top kayaking, white water kayaking, stand-up paddle race, and a demonstration of the ‘Churulan’ country boat prepared for the fest will be held at the Marina from 12 p.m.

A flying board demo will be held at the breakwater from 5 p.m.

A naval ship will be anchored at the Marina throughout the day for the public to visit. The naval ships will be illuminated by 6.30 p.m.

Several water events will be held on the North Beach as well. A Coast Guard ship will be anchored on the coast for the public to visit throughout both the days.

A bamboo rafting competition will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday through the river. The Coast Guard helicopter show will be held on the North Beach at 4 p.m. and a boat parade will be held at the breakwater at 5 p.m.

Actor Manju Warrier will be the virtual guest of honour at the valedictory ceremony at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, which will be presided over by Mayor Beena Philip. Noted traveller Santhosh George Kulangara will deliver the keynote address on the occasion.

The Beypore Water Fest will conclude with fireworks at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.