ADVERTISEMENT

Beypore water fest from December 27; to be extended to Kozhikode city

November 07, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Floor tiles being paved along the Beypore beach ahead of the third edition of the Beypore International Water Festival to be held in the last week of December. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The third edition of the Beypore International Water Festival will be held at the Beypore Marina from December 27 to 30. District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh said the festival this year would be grander than its previous editions and would grab national attention.

The festival, which was confined to Beypore and its surrounding areas in the previous editions, will be extended to Kozhikode city this year. Several programmes will be held in different parts of the city, including Kozhikode beach, designed to attract international tourists, along with domestic tourists.

The organising committee meeting of the fest held at the collectorate on Monday decided to coordinate with various departments to resolve issues related to parking, traffic congestion, and the ferry service across the Chaliyar estuary where the festival is held.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The previous editions were notable for public participation. The festival involved competitions in various water sports including boat races, besides demonstrations of several others. The flea market set up as part of the festival was a huge success in both the editions. Cultural programmes held at the Beypore beach attracted people from even nearby districts. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US