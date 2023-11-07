HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Beypore water fest from December 27; to be extended to Kozhikode city

November 07, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Floor tiles being paved along the Beypore beach ahead of the third edition of the Beypore International Water Festival to be held in the last week of December.

Floor tiles being paved along the Beypore beach ahead of the third edition of the Beypore International Water Festival to be held in the last week of December. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The third edition of the Beypore International Water Festival will be held at the Beypore Marina from December 27 to 30. District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh said the festival this year would be grander than its previous editions and would grab national attention.

The festival, which was confined to Beypore and its surrounding areas in the previous editions, will be extended to Kozhikode city this year. Several programmes will be held in different parts of the city, including Kozhikode beach, designed to attract international tourists, along with domestic tourists.

The organising committee meeting of the fest held at the collectorate on Monday decided to coordinate with various departments to resolve issues related to parking, traffic congestion, and the ferry service across the Chaliyar estuary where the festival is held.

The previous editions were notable for public participation. The festival involved competitions in various water sports including boat races, besides demonstrations of several others. The flea market set up as part of the festival was a huge success in both the editions. Cultural programmes held at the Beypore beach attracted people from even nearby districts. 

Related Topics

adventure tourism / Kozhikode

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.