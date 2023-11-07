Beypore water fest from December 27; to be extended to Kozhikode city

November 07, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Kozhikode

The third edition of the Beypore International Water Festival will be held at the Beypore Marina from December 27 to 30. District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh said the festival this year would be grander than its previous editions and would grab national attention.

The festival, which was confined to Beypore and its surrounding areas in the previous editions, will be extended to Kozhikode city this year. Several programmes will be held in different parts of the city, including Kozhikode beach, designed to attract international tourists, along with domestic tourists.

The organising committee meeting of the fest held at the collectorate on Monday decided to coordinate with various departments to resolve issues related to parking, traffic congestion, and the ferry service across the Chaliyar estuary where the festival is held.

The previous editions were notable for public participation. The festival involved competitions in various water sports including boat races, besides demonstrations of several others. The flea market set up as part of the festival was a huge success in both the editions. Cultural programmes held at the Beypore beach attracted people from even nearby districts.