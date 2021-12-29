Beypore Water Fest concludes on a spectacular note

Water fests to be organised in coastal regions; surfing school to come up at Beypore

Traveller Santhosh George Kulangara never expected that the Tourism Department would implement an idea he had casually mentioned to Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas.

Addressing the massive crowd at Beypore on Wednesday during the concluding ceremony of the four-day Beypore Water Fest, he said, “Beypore has astonished me. This festival has replaced Thrissur Pooram as the biggest extravaganza in Kerala with maximum public participation.”

Nearly four lakh people from Kozhikode and neighbouring districts turned up for the festival, which the Tourism Department claims to be one of the biggest water-themed festival in the country.

“This is just the beginning. It may have drawbacks. But we will hold a bigger and longer festival next year,” Mr. Riyas said, adding that the department would hold similar festivals in the coastal regions in the coming days. Similarly, kite festivals are planned in all major beaches.

The Minister also announced that a surfing school would be opened in Beypore as part of developing the region as a centre for all water sport activities. “Members of the fishing community here will be trained to become faculty members at the school,” he said.

Actor Manju Warrier, who was the virtual guest of honour at the ceremony, in her audio message appreciated the efforts made by the department in hand-holding the tourism sector in its journey to normality post-COVID.

District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy, District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) A.V. George, and Mayor Beena Philip were present on the occasion.

Earlier, a procession of illuminated boats with plots carrying artistes performing the traditional art forms of Kerala attracted quite a crowd. The boats were joined by tow vessels of the Indian Coast Guard.

Competitions such as bamboo rafting, canoeing, and sailing were held during the day along with demonstrations on flying board and kite board. Coast Guard helicopters flew past the festival ground in the afternoon.