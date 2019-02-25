Beypore to have online cargo documentation facility soon

The installation of Electronic Data Interface (EDI) clearance system controlled by the Indian Customs to facilitate online documentation of exports and imports through ports will begin at Beypore port in two weeks.

Kerala State Industrial Enterprise Limited (KSIEL), under the Industries Department, will be in charge of the installation process, which is expected to be completed by the end of March.

According to assistant coastal shipping manager Moosa Anas, the State government will spend ₹32 lakh for installing the new facility which is expected to help the port attract more business. The space for the EDI terminal is ready to be handed over to KSIEL, he added.

At present, cargo operators depend on the EDI clearance service at the Kozhikode international airport with special permission from the Cochin Customs. This temporary arrangement aimed at reducing the physical interface between Customs, traders, and other regulatory agencies for cargo movement will remain till the opening of the new EDI unit.

Besides Beypore, Azhikkal port too will have an EDI clearance facility. According to the port authorities, export activities at Azhikkal will be launched on Sunday.

With the opening of the 24x7 EDI unit, the godown at the Beypore port too will be ready with better storage facilities. Around ₹4 lakh sanctioned by the State will be used for customising the existing facilities.

For the record, the absence of an EDI clearance service has affected international cargo movement through the Beypore port. As a result, cargo importers have been depending on facilities in other parts of the State. Though the port has been facilitating container movement since 2017, unloading work alone has been in focus, while export potentials have remained untapped.