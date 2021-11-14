Beypore set to host International Water Festival

Six-day event to be held in December

Preparations are in full swing for the first International Water Festival at Beypore. The festival will be held in December.

Efforts to make Beypore a top tourism destination of the district began after P.A. Mohamed Riyas took charge as Minister for Tourism. Mr. Riyas represents Beypore in the Assembly.

The festival, scheduled to be held from December 26 to 31, will be a celebration of water and the lifestyle associated with it. Besides clubs and organisations associated with water sports, local residents, especially the fishing community, will have a major role to play in the event, which will be held at the Beypore Marina, where the River Chaliyar meets the Arabian Sea.

Organisers said the festival would also be an amalgamation of arts, crafts, food, and all that represents Kozhikode. “We will have a flea market, cultural events, food festival, and craft exhibitions during the six days,” said C.N. Anitha Kumar, Deputy Director of Tourism and general convenor of the festival.

The event will have competitions in sea surfing, canoeing, kayaking, country boat race, tug of war on boats, and boat decoration. Besides, water polo, parasailing, water skiing, timber rafting, and water log racing are planned. The Indian Navy is likely to be part of the event.

The event will be organised in partnership with private water sport companies who have been invited to join hands with the district administration. The schedule will be finalised in a week, Ms. Anitha Kumari said.

The State Government has approved a plan to develop Beypore into a responsible tourism destination. The salient features of Beypore such as the confluence of the Arabian sea and Chaliyar, port, breakwater, lighthouse, Kadalundi Bird Sanctuary, Kadalundikadavu estuary, and the mangrove forest are expected to make it an ideal tourism destination. The project is expected to provide direct and indirect employment to over 1,000 people in four years.