GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Beypore Responsible Tourism project in Kerala bags ICRT Gold award

Published - August 18, 2024 11:47 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Comprehensive Responsible Tourism (RT) project being implemented by the Kerala Tourism in Beypore has won the Gold award of the International Centre for Responsible Tourism, India Chapter, (ICRT India) for 2024.

The award in the ‘Employing and upskilling local community’ category has been given for activities planned and implemented to leverage the tourism potential of the area, for creating job opportunities, and economically empowering the local community, especially women. This is the State’s third consecutive year receiving this award.

Announcing the achievement in Beypore on August 18 (Sunday), Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said it demonstrated the resounding success of Kerala’s sustainable and inclusive tourism development model, the highlight of which was the social and economic empowerment of the local community.

The project, which launched in 2021 as a five-year plan by the Kerala Responsible Tourism Mission, is set to complete its first four phases by November this year. So far, 112 RT units have been formed in the area, participating in various activities and services.

The community empowerment activities included establishing Kerala’s first government-run surfing school and training local youth in various enterprises. For the first time, tourism-oriented village assemblies (grama sabha) were held, with 459 attendees across four sessions. Besides, local tourism clubs have been formed to involve the community in tourism development.

The STREET (Sustainable, Tangible, Responsible, Experiential, Ethnic, Tourism Hubs) project, aimed at conserving nature and cultural traditions, has been implemented with the support of the Kadalundi grama panchayat. This includes Culture STREET, Food STREET, and Village Life Experience initiatives.

The annual Beypore International Water Festival, which attracts rowers, surfers, and water sports enthusiasts from around the world, has played a major role in transforming the scenic town to a key tourism destination in north Kerala.

The award will be presented at the two-day IRCT India conference scheduled to begin in New Delhi on August 30.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / Kerala / tourism

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.