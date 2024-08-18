Beypore Responsible Tourism project in Kerala bags ICRT Gold award

The Comprehensive Responsible Tourism (RT) project being implemented by the Kerala Tourism in Beypore has won the Gold award of the International Centre for Responsible Tourism, India Chapter, (ICRT India) for 2024.

The award in the ‘Employing and upskilling local community’ category has been given for activities planned and implemented to leverage the tourism potential of the area, for creating job opportunities, and economically empowering the local community, especially women. This is the State’s third consecutive year receiving this award.

Announcing the achievement in Beypore on August 18 (Sunday), Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said it demonstrated the resounding success of Kerala’s sustainable and inclusive tourism development model, the highlight of which was the social and economic empowerment of the local community.

The project, which launched in 2021 as a five-year plan by the Kerala Responsible Tourism Mission, is set to complete its first four phases by November this year. So far, 112 RT units have been formed in the area, participating in various activities and services.

The community empowerment activities included establishing Kerala’s first government-run surfing school and training local youth in various enterprises. For the first time, tourism-oriented village assemblies (grama sabha) were held, with 459 attendees across four sessions. Besides, local tourism clubs have been formed to involve the community in tourism development.

The STREET (Sustainable, Tangible, Responsible, Experiential, Ethnic, Tourism Hubs) project, aimed at conserving nature and cultural traditions, has been implemented with the support of the Kadalundi grama panchayat. This includes Culture STREET, Food STREET, and Village Life Experience initiatives.

The annual Beypore International Water Festival, which attracts rowers, surfers, and water sports enthusiasts from around the world, has played a major role in transforming the scenic town to a key tourism destination in north Kerala.

The award will be presented at the two-day IRCT India conference scheduled to begin in New Delhi on August 30.