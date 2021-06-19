Beypore port to be developed to international standards

Depth of port channel to be increased, crew changing to be introduced

Minister for Ports and Museums Ahammad Devarkovil has proposed to develop Beypore Port in Kozhikode to international standards.

At a ‘Meet the press’ event organised at the Calicut Press Club here on Saturday, the Minister said dredging to increase the depth of the port channel would be taken up so that big ships, including those from abroad, could land there. Discussions were on with an Oman-based firm and another company based in the United Arab Emirates. Crew changing for international ships, the facility to replace one ship’s crew members with another one, would be introduced.

“Right now, there is only one wharf here. The Lakshadweep administration has some land where they had planned to set up a wharf. We will hold parleys with their authorities to see if they are utilising it. If they are not, we may think of building another wharf there,” said the Minister.

Steps would be taken to increase cargo movement between Kochi and Beypore ports. It would help traders avoid moving goods through roads, which is costly. At least five companies had evinced interest in conducting service connecting Kochi, Beypore and Azhikode in Kannur, said Mr. Devarkovil.

The port had been used mainly for passenger transport to Lakshadweep islands. The islanders depend on the Beypore port to travel to Kerala for their health and educational needs. Because of certain political developments involving the Administrator, there had been a reluctance on the part of cargo vessels to come to Beypore. Discussions would be held with the authorities there to sort out if they had any grievances, he said.

Mr. Devarkovil said heritage museums would be developed in all districts. In Kozhikode, focus would be given to the development of the Kozhikode beach and Kallai, which had a thriving timber industry for long. A Theyyam museum is coming up at Kadannappally, handloom museum at Kannur, A.K.G. memorial museum at Peralassery, all in Kannur district. Steps would be taken to build a tourism circuit connecting Tali Temple and pond and the Mishkal Mosque and pond at Kuttichira in Kozhikode city. A heritage development centre was in the pipeline connecting historic spaces such as Valiyangadi and Gujarati Street. The option of conserving the ancient houses in Kuttichira, where joint families with hundreds of members used to live, would be explored, the Minister added.