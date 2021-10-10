Beypore International Water Fest in December

Beypore International Water Fest will be held in December in the Chaliyar river in line with the COVID protocol, Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said.

An organising committee for the fest was held here on Sunday. The effort would be to boost the potential of water sports tourism in the region. The events would be held in the Chaliyar and Beypore Marina.

A safe area would be identified in the Chaliyar for the purpose. Apart from various boat races, other water sport events too would be held. Floating music events, light shows and processions too would be part of the fest. Minister for Forests A.K. Saseendran and Minister for Ports Ahmed Devarkovil are part of the sub-committees formed to conduct the events.