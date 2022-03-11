Beypore port gets ₹15 crore for facility upgrade

Funds to support speedy completion of pending dredging work and berth construction

The upgrading of existing facilities at the Beypore port is expected to attract international cargo vessel operators.

Efforts to upgrade the Beypore port to a major seaport in north Kerala have got a new thrust with the latest budget allocation of ₹15 crore for the project.

Exporters associated with the port’s development said the allocation also endorsed the State government’s plan to promote coastal shipping initiatives giving better exposure to Beypore. The upgrading of the existing facilities will attract international cargo vessel operators to the city, they added.

Port officials pointed out that the latest allocation would mainly support dredging work and construction of additional berths for safe anchoring of bigger vessels. The funds will also be used for constructing additional goods yards and godowns, they said.

The upgrading of facilities at Beypore, according to port officials, will enhance the possibilities of cruise services to international destinations. The government has already adopted measures to promote Beypore to an international water sport tourism destination, they said.