Best NSS volunteer in VHS category

B.S. Veda, former student of Vocational Higher Secondary School, Balussery, Kozhikode, has been chosen as the best National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteer at the vocational higher secondary level in the State for 2021-22. The award was announced in Thiruvananthapuram recently. She is currently pursuing B.Sc. in Food Science and Nutrition at Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women in Coimbatore.