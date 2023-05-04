Bereavement companionship programme sets a model in helping people cope with grief

May 04, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Kozhikode

A Bereavement Companionship Programme aimed at helping communities and neighbourhoods build the capacity to support members during times of grief is gaining popularity across the globe under the patronage of the famed Institute of Palliative Medicine (IPM) in Kozhikode.

The 15-hour foundation course conducted in partnership with the Australia-based Death Literacy Institute Mission and Mission Better Tomorrow, the global arm of Nanma Foundation supported by UNICEF, has so far won around 300 learners across the globe of which 150 persons are from Kerala.

The programme, which was conceptualised and launched from here during the pandemic, now has learners in countries such as Thailand, Philippines, and Bangladesh. Core groups formed in these countries are now preparing to induct more batches into online or offline training sessions with a set of scientifically prepared modules that focus on basic concepts, processes, and skills required to care for grieving people.

"Our aim is not to create a pool of trained professionals who can provide bereavement counselling services, but to prepare a group of community members to be good companions to a bereaved friend, colleague, or family member," says Suresh Kumar, Director, Word Health Organisation's Collaborating Centre for Community Participation in Palliative Care and Long Term Care, IPM. Dr. Kumar, who is also the technical advisor at IPM, adds that the scientific training sessions will help learners build skills and confidence in providing better emotional help and support to those in grief.

The course, which was initially online, is now available in offline mode. No course fee is charged here other than the actual expenses for food and accommodation of trainees. Three batches, each comprising about 25 members, have completed the recently started offline course. The highlight is that any one above 21 years who is interested in supporting bereaved persons can join the course.

The project team members led by IPM faculty member Saif Mohammed say the circumstances behind and features of bereavement have changed a lot with the surfacing of new challenges and the emergence of some of the previously hidden societal changes. Increasing feelings of isolation and inability to communicate openly with family members have compounded the elements of grief, they feel.

New challenges

Explaining the circumstances that led to the launch of the new course, they also point out that rituals related to death have changed a lot with the passage of time, often leading to confusions and distress among many, following the pandemic outbreak. For example, even the pandemic-related protocols have been barriers for many family members from having even a final glimpse of their loved ones, conducting rituals, and being physically together with friends and neighbours, they say.

