Bengaluru-Kannur express may be extended up to Kozhikode

September 19, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
M.K. Raghavan, MP, submitting a memorandum to Chairperson of Railway Board Jaya Varma Sinha.

M.K. Raghavan, MP, submitting a memorandum to Chairperson of Railway Board Jaya Varma Sinha. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Railway Board is actively considering the extension of Bengaluru-Kannur express to Kozhikode. Chairperson of the board Jaya Varma Sinha has assured M.K. Raghavan, MP of Kozhikode, that the demand for infrastructure development for Feroke and Kadalundi railway stations, allotment of more stops, and to withdraw the decision to cut down the number of sleeper coaches in several trains, will be investigated upon and suitable action will be taken.

The MP had met Ms. Sinha at the Railway Board headquarters in New Delhi recently. He had pointed out the difficulties faced by passengers in Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad and Thrissur districts due to cancellation, delay, and rescheduling of several trains in North Kerala for track repairs. He requested Ms. Sinha for more trains from Bengaluru and Chennai to north Kerala before the pooja holidays.

