BEFI seeks stress-free work environment

‘Employees facing tremendous pressure due to non-banking work’

Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) has demanded that bank managements put an end to non-banking business and focus on banking for the welfare of banks and their employees.

Speaking in the backdrop of the death of a woman officer, BEFI State general secretary S.S. Anil said employees were working under tremendous pressure owing to non-banking work. He blamed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for giving silent permission to banks to undertake such work.

BEFI joint secretary N. Meena said the officer who allegedly took the extreme step was not the first to do so due to work pressure. She added that several officials had opted for voluntary retirement owing to intolerable work demands.

Mr. Anil pointed out that many of the reforms in the banking sector were unscientific. Shortage of staff, lack of basic facilities, irrational targets, and unnecessary interventions by senior officials were destroying employee morale, he said.

While banks have been entrusted with implementing Central projects such as Jan Dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyothi Bima Yojana, and Atal Pension Yojana, employees have additional responsibilities of life insurance, general insurance and medical insurance schemes and mutual funds.

Besides, there are separate targets for deposits, loans, NPA, and recovery. As a result, employees are susceptible to severe mental stress, Mr. Anil said.

BEFI has appealed to the Union Finance Minister to take a look at the matter, through a signature campaign. Federation district president K.T. Anil Kumar and secretary V.R. Gopakumar were present.