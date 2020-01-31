Beautification schemes yet to reach Kamburam, Konad beaches

Poor lighting, unsurveilled surroundings, and lack of proper safety measures have left Kamburam and Konad beaches the most ignored stretches on the 10-km Kozhikode beach.

Though the State Government has invested crores of rupees on beach beautification drives and development of tourism amenities, these ignored stretches literally remain blots on the city’s panoramic beachscape.

According to local residents, the development of the stretches lags behind because of the continuing rift between political parties and local groups. There are also attempts to prevent beautification and development activities in the area, for unknown reasons, and discourage visitors, they revealed.

Irfan, a local trader in the area, said the demand to construct an open stage at Kamburam was yet to get a fillip owing to opposition from some local groups. “Had the project come to fruition, it would have been a major intervention to de-congest the main beach and ease traffic snarl at the location,” he pointed out.

Though the Kozhikode South Beach and the Butt Road Beach have witnessed a steep rise in the number of visitors after renovation work, the scope of a similar beautification drive to attract beach-goers is yet to be attempted on Kamburam and Konad stretches. Several entry points have been blocked with wooden pieces and broken lampposts to deny easy access.

Complaints about the alleged misuse of the space by antisocial elements too are on the rise thanks to the yet-to-be-intensified police patrol at night.

The only hope for the development of the ignored areas is the upcoming sports zone project proposed by A. Pradeepkumar, MLA.

According to the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), the proposed ₹4.99-crore project near the Kamburam beach is expected to get technical sanction soon. The Harbour Engineering Department has been entrusted with the work, and modern facilities are expected to be established for the promotion of beach sports in the area, they added.

The Tourism Department authorities also hope that the establishment of facilities such as gallery, jogging track, separate courts for football and volley ball, and open gymnasium will change the face of the area, besides attracting health-conscious visitors.

On completion of the proposed amenities, there will be better security arrangements, parking space, and initiatives for proper beach maintenance, they said.