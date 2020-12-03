Beaches, parks in Kozhikode to open on Friday

Beaches and public parks in Kozhikode district will be thrown open to the public while maintaining COVID protocol from Friday.

District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao said in a release on Thursday that notice boards explaining the dos and don’ts would be placed in all the places and compliance would be ensured. The areas will be cleaned at regular intervals and there will be facilities for dropping waste.

People with COVID-19 symptoms would not be allowed entry and wearing of face masks, use of hand sanitisers, and observance of physical distancing will be made mandatory. Police personnel will be posted to make sure that the norms are followed. Tourism deputy director, District Tourism Promotion Council secretary, and Kozhikode Port officer as well as secretaries of local bodies will be part of the panel that will ensure compliance with COVID protocol.