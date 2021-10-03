Beaches in Kozhikode see huge inflow of visitors

Cops have a hard time managing crowd and ensuring adherence to safety protocol

Beaches in Kozhikode city witnessed a huge inflow of visitors on Sunday, as they were thrown open to the public after an interval of over a year. Policemen on duty had a hard time managing the crowd and ensuring adherence to the COVID-19 protocol.

People began swarming on the beach right from the morning. Many had come from nearby districts too. The renovated beaches had several new sights for visitors. Bunk shops too came alive with the arrival of visitors. Several people crowded at the newly set up selfie points.

The District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) had stayed away from reopening beaches even as other tourist destinations in the district were reopened, as it found it quite a task to manage crowd and ensure the safety protocol.

DTPC Secretary C.P. Beena said enough police personnel had been deployed on beaches to control crowd, and that barricades would be set up to regulate visitors in case the crowd turns uncontrollable. Entry to the beach is banned after 8 p.m.