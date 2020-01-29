Kozhikode

Beach volleyball tourney at Payyambalam

A State-level beach volleyball tournament will be held at Payyambalam on February 1 and 2.

The Directorate of Sports and Youth Affair, in association with the Kannur District Sports Council, is organising the tournament.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, district sports council president K.K. Pavithran said Sports Minister E.P. Jayarajan will inaugurate the event. Port Minister Ramachandran Kadannappalli will preside over the function.

Mr. Pavithran said men’s and women’s teams from 14 districts will compete in the tournament.

