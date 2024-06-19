GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Beach tourism destinations in Kozhikode to get a facelift

Three destinations to be improved with the newly sanctioned State government fund

Published - June 19, 2024 08:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
The Butt Road beach in Kozhikode will be one of the three destinations to be beautified using the newly sanctioned State government funds.

The Butt Road beach in Kozhikode will be one of the three destinations to be beautified using the newly sanctioned State government funds. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

With demand growing for better facilities, three beach tourism destinations in Kozhikode will soon witness a major facelift, thanks to the special financial aid sanctioned by the State government. The destinations selected based on suggestions from the District Tourism Promotion Council include Kappad, Butt Road and Chaliyam beaches.

According to Tourism department officials, around ₹12 crore will be spent for the overall beautification of the spots, apart from the renovation of damaged facilities. Kappad, which is the only Blue Flag certified beach in the State, and Chaliyam, one of the prominent destinations selected for implementing the model tourism project, will get the major share of the allotted funds.

Amenities, including rain shelters and footpaths, at the Kappad beach are in a piteous condition owing to lack of periodic maintenance. It had resulted in a drop in tourist arrivals at the spot.

“As the destination is prone to sea erosion, the beach road always faces threat during the monsoon,” said P.V. Rajeevan, a tourist guide.

According to officials, the proposed beautification of Kappad will be completed at a cost of ₹99.90 lakh. Based on the approved plan, the Harbour Engineering department has been entrusted with the work, they said.

At Butt Road beach, the beautification of Bliss Park will get priority. The government has sanctioned ₹96.50 lakh for the project. The spot had lost its sheen owing to the delay in reconstructing the damaged seating arrangements, paved footpaths, and rain shelters. 

The beautification works at Chaliyam beach will be completed at a cost of ₹9.5 crore. An eco-friendly development of facilities has been given priority there as part of efforts to develop it as a model beach tourism destination in north Kerala. 

Officials said international standards would be maintained in the development of facilities which would bring down the number of concrete structures. Thatched bamboo hut will be one of the attractions there, apart from setting up beach umbrellas, rain shelters, food courts, and container comfort stations.

tourism / Kozhikode / Kerala

