Beach games to begin on December 4

The four-day beach games aimed to promote harmony and sportsmanship among coastal people will begin in the city on December 4. A. Pradeepkumar, MLA, will open the event to be hosted by the District Sports Council.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao, who is also the chairman of the organising committee, said the beach games would help district promote its domestic tourism. “We expect the active participation of our coastal people in the initiative,” he said.

“Kozhikode beach will be the main venue of the event which is supported by the State government and the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs. Puthiyappa beach is ready now for hosting football matches,” said O. Rajagopal, president of the District Sports Council. He said the winners would be awarded cash prizes and trophies.