Beach Games kick off with volleyball matches

Be it a weekday or week-end, there has never been a scarcity for spectators at the Kozhikode beach.

On Wednesday, they had their eyeful of beach volleyball as the district edition of the Beach Games organised by the Department of Sports and Youth affairs kicked off here.

More than 12 teams of men and 6 teams of women from across the district fought it out in the competition which was generously cheered by the visitors to the beach who started flowing in by the evening.

A. Pradeep Kumar, MLA, who opened the games, said that the games were being organised to nurture a sports culture among the people in the coastal regions, especially those of the fishing community.

Teams from the fishing villages are expected top take part in the tug-of-war and football competitions.

The games are also intended to promote beach tourism. While the first day was devoted to beach volleyball, the tug-of-war competitions will be held on Thursday and kabbadi on Friday at the beach.

The football competitions will be held on Friday and Saturday at the Puthiyappa beach. The first, second and third prize winners in each category will get a prize money of ₹15,000, ₹10,000, and ₹5,000 respectively, while the fishermen’s teams get ₹10,000, ₹8,000, and ₹5,000 respectively.

District panchayat president Babu Parasseri was the guest of honour at the inaugural event while District Collector S. Sambasiva Rao presided over it.

Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan will be the guest of honour at the valedictory function on Saturday.