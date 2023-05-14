ADVERTISEMENT

Beach destinations in Kozhikode witness a rise in number of alms-seekers

May 14, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - Kozhikode

Number of elderly people and those suffering from serious ailments continue to rise in the absence of monitoring mechanisms

The Hindu Bureau

A woman carrying a child moving in search of alms in Kozhikode city on Friday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Rehabilitation schemes by the district administration, local administrators, and the Department of Social Justice have gone up in smoke as the city’s beach destinations are witnessing a rise in the number of rough sleepers, mostly women and children who thrive on begging.

They are reportedly causing inconvenience to visitors under the influence of alcohol and drugs and by misusing public amenities.

“Small children seeking alms is a painful sight now around Kozhikode beach. Many beachgoers are seemingly encouraging them with food and money,” says Ranjini Balan, a social worker from Puthiyapalam.

A push-cart vendor near the South Beach said the number of nomadic children was on the rise after the pandemic. “Though some non-governmental organisations recently tried to offer rehabilitation to such children, their parents were not found cooperating with it,” he observed.

Though the police were earlier associated with the rehabilitation of about 200 rough sleepers in the city, it was proved to be in vain with the entry of more and more migrant groups. The population of elderly ones and those suffering from serious ailments continued to rise in the absence of any monitoring mechanism to probe the reasons behind the same.

“We supported the rehabilitation scheme as the growing number of wanderers was affecting the city’s face of growth. There is a total ban on alms seeking in the city, but new groups thrive on it in the absence of any spot action,” said a senior police officer who was part of the project. He said that donations from the public in the name of charity was actually feeding the wrong and undeserving groups.

A senior officer with the Department of Social Justice here said the issue could be addressed only with the direct support of the Department of Women and Child Development with its experience in handling similar crises across the State. He also pointed out that the primary initiative should come from them as no other departments were actually overseeing the area. 

