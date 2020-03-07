Be proponents of moderneducation, teachers told

Education Minister C. Raveendranath has said teachers should become the proponents of modern education in Kerala which the State government aims to set as a model for the world.

The Minister was inaugurating the Taliparamba constituency EduFest on Saturday.

“Modern education is not just about putting computers in schools. Rather, it is the idea that education should be embraced with the most modern knowledge, taking only the beneficial aspects of traditional education.” Modern education is aimed at maximizing the creative potential of each child according to their potential, he said.

“Instead of teaching them how to do a thing, they need to think about why. That is what teachers should strive for in high-tech education.” Teachers, along with students, must prepare themselves for innovation, he said.

James Mathew, MLA, presided over the function.