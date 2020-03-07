Be proponents of moderneducation, teachers told

Education Minister C. Raveendranath has said teachers should become the proponents of modern education in Kerala which the State government aims to set as a model for the world.
The Minister was inaugurating the Taliparamba constituency EduFest on Saturday.
“Modern education is not just about putting computers in schools. Rather, it is the idea that education should be embraced with the most modern knowledge, taking only the beneficial aspects of traditional education.” Modern education is aimed at maximizing the creative potential of each child according to their potential, he said.
“Instead of teaching them how to do a thing, they need to think about why. That is what teachers should strive for in high-tech education.” Teachers, along with students, must prepare themselves for innovation, he said.
James Mathew, MLA, presided over the function.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.