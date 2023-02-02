Battery deterioration pulls the plug on e-rikshaws in Kozhikode

February 02, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - Kozhikode

Over 200 electric rickshaw drivers who sold out their diesel and petrol vehicles for cost-effective business and eco-friendly ride in Kozhikode city are now forced to dip into their pockets after vehicle maintenance expenses ballooned not to mention battery degradation. A majority of drivers lament that they are fed up with low-power batteries, unsatisfactory service support, and shortage of wayside charging points.

With rising instances of battery degradation, drivers are struggling to operate services out of a particular area. They claim that e-rickshaws which were sold by companies two years ago promising an average range of 140 km are not even able to cover 70 km. The range of low-budget vehicles too has been found diminishing the same way.

“The yet-to-be-improved number of e-rickshaws in the city itself is an indication of the crisis. Drivers are not confident of opting for electric vehicles thanks to poor battery capacity. We never get the promised range,” said a 55-year-old e-rickshaw driver from Nadakkavu. He added that the limited number of wayside charging points further discouraged drivers.

A few drivers pointed out that they missed long-distance trips owing to the battery capacity issue. Many are not in a position to replace the low-power batteries that are being sold at a high price. According to them, passengers too are not choosing e-vehicles for long rides citing frequent service interruptions.

Considering drivers’ complaints, the newly elected office-bearers of the Kerala State Independent E-Rickshaw Drivers’ Union have called upon local administrators and the State government to address concerns including shortage of charging points and unsatisfactory service by dealers. There should also be efforts to increase the number of skilled technicians to repair e-vehicles, they said.