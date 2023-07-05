Basheer’s words touched readers’ hearts, says Shamseer

July 05, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Kozhikode

Vaikom Mohammed Basheer wrote in a language that is palatable for even those without proper schooling, Assembly Speaker A.N. Shamseer has said.

He was at Vailalil at the residence of the late writer to open an event that marked the writer’s death anniversary on Wednesday. Mr. Shamseer said that Basheer’s words touched the hearts of readers. His portrayal of characters made him stand out. Basheer was also concerned about man and living beings around him, Mr. Shamseer added.

Children dressed up as characters from Basheer’s literary works greeted the Speaker. M.K. Raghavan, MP, was the chief guest at the event. Delivering a memorial lecture, social critic and academic M.N. Karassery said that along with literature, music was also close to Basheer’s heart. He had contributed many unique words to Malayalam language, Mr. Karassery added. The event was attended by Basheer’s family members, school students and teachers.

