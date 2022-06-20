Basheer Fest to be held from July 2 at Beypore

Nammal Beypore will organise a Basheer Fest, a range of programmes in connection with the 28th death anniversary of writer Vaikom Muhammed Basheer, at the author’s residence at Beypore from July 2 to 5. Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas, who is the patron of the fest, told reporters here on Sunday that there would be district-level and State-level programmes as part of the fest, with the help of the Chalachitra Academy, Sangeetha Nataka Akademi, Kerala Lalithakala Akademi, Folklore Academy and Sahitya Akademi.

A Basheer feature and documentary show in association with Chalachitra Academy, a literature camp for budding writers led by writer Subhash Chandran under the aegis of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi, a Basheer painting contest, photo exhibition, traditional food fest, plays and ghazal concerts are being held as part of the festival. Besides, there will be seminars and cultural meetings in which noted writers are expected to take part. Schoolchildren can visit the Basheer residence at Beypore.

Mayor Beena Philip is the chairperson of the organising committee.