Basheer commemoration on Monday

A Vaikom Muhammed Basheer commemoration meet will be held on July 5 at 7 p.m. through the Kozhikode District Collector’s Facebook page. The meet is held on the 27th death anniversary of the renowned writer.

The programme is organised under the aegis of Nammal Beypore, a project envisaged by Beypore MLA and Tourism Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas. Mayor Beena Philip will preside over the event in which poet K. Satchidanandan will deliver the keynote address.

Writer and orator M.N. Karassery will deliver the Basheer commemoration lecture. Actors Mammootty and Manju Warrier will render voice to the works of Basheer on the occasion.


