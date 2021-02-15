Basheer Award for medical college magazine

Kozhikode

15 February 2021 23:40 IST

Sshhh…, the college magazine brought out by Government Medical College, Kozhikode, has won the Basheer Award instituted by Bankmens Club, Kozhikode. According to James C. Lasar and C. Arjun, president and secretary, respectively, of the club, and K.J. Thomas, secretary, Basheer Anusmarana Samiti, this is the fifth edition of the award. P.C. Arjun, who edited the magazine, was adjudged the best student editor.

05/8/2019 of Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University was named the second best magazine. Peru of S.E.S. College, Sreekantapuram, Kannur, and Athyunnathangalil Dhikarathinu Sthuthi by Government Brennen College, Thalassery, Kannur, were the third best magazines. They were edited by S. Sijin, K.P. Akshay, and Athul Poothady, respectively.

Consolation prizes went to Vidavukalillathe by Sir Sayyid College, Thalipparamba, Kannur, Pattada by Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, Abhisaptharogikalude Vicharana by Amala Institute of Medical Sciences, Thrissur. The student editors were K.N. Mohammad Lukman, K.M. Mohammed Yaseen, and Athira Thomas, respectively. A total of 19 magazines had been shortlisted and the awardees were chosen by R. Mohanan, poet and cultural activist, and Mr. Thomas. The awards would be distributed at an event to be held in Kozhikode in February last week, the club functionaries added.

Advertising

Advertising